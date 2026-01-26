NZX flat as gold roars

One miner took a battering on the NZX. (Image: NZME)

The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late recovery on a sluggish trading day, and it was overshadowed by the extraordinary gold rally as the price broke through the $US5,000 mark for the first time.The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday low of 13,403.67 but had a sharp rise in the last half-hour of the brokers’ matching session to close at 13,460.74, up 12.5 points or 0.09%.Volumes were low because of Auckland Anniversary Day, and the Australian market was closed for Australia Day.There were 52 gainers and 80 decliners on the main b...