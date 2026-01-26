Menu
NZX flat as gold roars

One miner took a battering on the NZX. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 26 Jan 2026
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late recovery on a sluggish trading day, and it was overshadowed by the extraordinary gold rally as the price broke through the $US5,000 mark for the first time.The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday low of 13,403.67 but had a sharp rise in the last half-hour of the brokers’ matching session to close at 13,460.74, up 12.5 points or 0.09%.Volumes were low because of Auckland Anniversary Day, and the Australian market was closed for Australia Day.There were 52 gainers and 80 decliners on the main b...
A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Infrastructure

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Finance

Locked-box structures offer exit efficiency in sell-side focus.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Santana Minerals slumps on NZX
Primary Sector

Santana was down 14% in Monday morning trading.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jan 2026
Spark’s mobile market share loss ‘disappointing’: ForBarr
Markets

The telco is expected to report sluggish growth for the half-year ending December.

Greg Hurrell 26 Jan 2026
So fast-track, they forgot the hotel
Infrastructure

Developer has to resubmit plans for Downtown project after a legislative blunder.

Maria Slade 26 Jan 2026