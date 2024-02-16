Menu
NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell

NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell
The question of what Fletcher bosses Ross Taylor and Bruce Hassall knew, and when, has vexed market watchers. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
The New Zealand stock exchange is moving to close the gap that saw Australian shareholders of Fletcher Building receive far more detailed information about why the company's shares were placed in a trading halt.On Monday, Fletcher Building filed trading halt notices with the NZ stock exchange (NZX) and the Australian securities exchange (ASX), with market observers perturbed by the information asymmetry between the two. The NZX published a short trading halt message that didn’t contain the pages of detail uploaded to the ASX, whi...
