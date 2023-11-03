Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

‘One of NZ’s great entrepreneurs’: Xero's first result without Rod Drury

‘One of NZ’s great entrepreneurs’: Xero's first result without Rod Drury
Craigs' Stephen Ridgewell says Rod Drury's exit diminishes the company's links with NZ. (Image: Xero)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
It's felt like a long, slow goodbye to Xero co-founder Rod Drury. On the Australian securities exchange (ASX) in late August, his final director’s notice of shareholding was filed, marking the official end of Drury’s time as a member of the board of the company he co-founded with accountant Hamish Walker. About five years prior, Drury stepped down as chief executive of the listed firm after more than a decade atop one of New Zealand’s biggest success stories. At the company’s annual general meeting ear...
MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Economy Analysis

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Where the public service growth spurt went
Primary Sector

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

More Markets

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon
Primary Sector

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year
Markets Market close

Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon.

Graham Skellern 02 Nov 2023
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 02 Nov 2023
Briscoe's reports a sporting 3Q sales boost
Retail

Briscoe's reports a sporting 3Q sales boost

Retailer gets a solid trading period under its belt headed into the final quarter. 

Staff reporters 02 Nov 2023