Pacific Edge sees revenue climbs, US future still uncertain

Pacific Edge sees revenue climbs, US future still uncertain
Very strong revenue growth, but profit still some distance away (Image: Pacific Edge)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 25 May 2023
A boom in Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder test sales saw the firm’s operating revenue soar up by 71%, with a helping hand from favourable exchange rates.Chief executive Peter Meintjes said the 2023 financial year had been a year of “enormous change and achievement” for the cancer diagnostic company.“Pacific Edge is geared for growth,” he told the NZX.Operating revenue for the twelve months to March 31 rose $19.6 million, up from $11.4m in the previous year while total revenue jumped 88% to $26.1m.The revenue climb c...
Finance

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Primary Sector

Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair

Another prospective NZX listing slips away.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
Finance

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Primary Sector

Another prospective NZX listing slips away.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
Primary Sector

The forecast price dropped but the co-op is on track for a strong full-year result.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Markets

It could be time for companies to track fundamentals rather than interest rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am