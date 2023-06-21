Menu
Pacific Edge's American dream

The US Affordable Care Act can be tricky to navigate. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Pacific Edge has long wanted to crack the United States market, which it has seen for a long time as validating the hundreds of millions spent in developing its Cxbladder non-invasive cancer detection tool. More than 20 years since listing, after it was spun out of University of Otago research, the company has raised $297.23 million selling shares and convertible preference shares and as people exercised options to fund accumulated losses of $216.8m and counting. That’s not going to change any time soon after the company crashed...
