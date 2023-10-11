Menu
Persisting with listing: is it a new dawn for IPOs?

Low interest rates and pandemic stimulus packages had fuelled the amount of capital in the system. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Initial public offerings (IPOs) have been globally dead in the water for the past two years, but investment platform Stake says IPOs in the tech sector are making a comeback overseas – and New Zealand investors are watching with interest.Stake markets analyst Megan Stals said that after a two-year “drought”, tech IPOs appeared to be back in the United States, with the likes of computing firm Arm, delivery company Instacart and email marketing business Klaviyo appealing to locals.“Kiwi investors have shown an interes...
Nats commit to OIA review – Labour won’t
The Official Information Act last underwent major reform in 1987.

Jem Traylen 9:20am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks

Office conversions are now squarely on hoteliers' radar as vacancies increase.

Brent Melville 9:00am
NZ market enjoys positive bounce amidst volatile day
Turners Automotive was up 6% by Tuesday evening thanks to its profit update.

Ella Somers 10 Oct 2023
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market
However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 10 Oct 2023
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners
NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 10 Oct 2023
How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Oct 2023