Poor governance leads to lower sustainability rankings for NZX companies

Poor governance leads to lower sustainability rankings for NZX companies
Meridian Energy topped Forsyth Barr's sustainability ratings – yet again. (Image: Meridian Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Forsyth Barr has been quicker to penalise controversies, as it assesses governance problems in its fourth annual sustainability rating of New Zealand’s listed companies.For the fourth year running, Meridian Energy led the pack of 55 companies in carbon, environmental, social and governance (CESG) rankings with an 85.3% score.Mercury Energy was at number two, having risen from 20th place in 2022. Genesis Energy had jumped to seventh position from number 27 in 2022, while Contact Energy scraped into the top 10 after getting to number two la...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

