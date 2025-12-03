Poor governance leads to lower sustainability rankings for NZX companies

Meridian Energy topped Forsyth Barr's sustainability ratings – yet again. (Image: Meridian Energy)

Forsyth Barr has been quicker to penalise controversies, as it assesses governance problems in its fourth annual sustainability rating of New Zealand’s listed companies.For the fourth year running, Meridian Energy led the pack of 55 companies in carbon, environmental, social and governance (CESG) rankings with an 85.3% score.Mercury Energy was at number two, having risen from 20th place in 2022. Genesis Energy had jumped to seventh position from number 27 in 2022, while Contact Energy scraped into the top 10 after getting to number two la...