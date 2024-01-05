Menu
Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Danny Doolans was one of nine outlets operated by GSH. (Image: Hayden Woodward)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 05 Jan 2024
Good Spirits Hospitality is a salient lesson for shareholders in poor governance and management, the New Zealand Shareholders Association says.  The New Zealand stock exchange listed company is being wound up after selling off its assets including Auckland waterfront watering hole Danny Doolans after racking up about $33 million in debt to its largest shareholder.  The company’s shares were placed into a trading halt on Wednesday after it told the NZX it had defaulted on its loan facility to 24.99% shareholder Pacific Dawn, a su...
Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

The loss of vessel's rudder led to a commercial dispute and maritime investigations. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

Ross Asset Management's liquidation finally wrapped after almost a decade.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff
Primary Sector

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

The mineral mining company's share price rallied through December.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

Late rally leaves market on positive note
Markets

Late rally leaves market on positive note

The exchange was down almost 1 per cent – but made an admirable recovery. 

04 Jan 2024
IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance
Finance

IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance

The insurer is still assessing the cost of Australian claims in December.  

Staff reporters 04 Jan 2024
NZ sharemarket catches Wall Street's New Year hangover
Markets

NZ sharemarket catches Wall Street's New Year hangover

Local shares were sluggish after tech stocks slumped on Wall Street.

Staff reporters 03 Jan 2024