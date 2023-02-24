Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation
Container traffic was up 2.5% to 637,728 TEUs. (Image: POT)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Port of Tauranga has pumped out an 11.3% increase in after-tax profits despite declining import and export volumes. The numbers were reported as part of the company’s half-year results, published three days before Port of Tauranga (POT) is due for a hearing at the environment court around its expansion plans.Those results arrive at the start of an important year for the company in which it plans to:Present its plan to add a new berth to the port at an environment court hearing.Find a partner for the port’s automation project.Op...
Markets Market Close

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

Summerset Holdings and Ryman Healthcare went in opposite directions today.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Sport

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

Kevin Molloy says with Super Rugby Pacific, he's flying the plane and fixing it at the same time.

Trevor McKewen 3:25pm
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 2:30pm

More Markets

Markets Market Close

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

Summerset Holdings and Ryman Healthcare went in opposite directions today.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
News in Brief

Sanford first quarter update –prices up, volumes down

Salmon was the stand-out division, while the company is still in recovery mode.

Staff reporters 9:57am
Markets

Foran: Air NZ could've made ‘even more profit’

Air NZ has expanded its profit margin as air travel demand significantly outstripped supply. 

Dan Brunskill 5:00am