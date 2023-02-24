Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion
Container traffic was up 2.5% to 637,728 TEUs. (Image: POT)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Port of Tauranga has pumped out an 11.3% increase in after-tax profits despite declining import and export volumes. The numbers were reported as part of the company’s half-year results, published three days before Port of Tauranga (POT) is due for a hearing at the environment court around its expansion plans.Those results arrive at the start of an important year for the company in which it plans to:Present its plan to add a new berth to the port at an environment court hearing.Find a partner for the port’s automation project.Op...
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
Primary Sector

Fonterra lowers gate price, collection forecasts

Fonterra attributes this to decreased demand in China and the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Staff reporters 10:08am

More Markets

Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
News in Brief

Sanford first quarter update –prices up, volumes down

Salmon was the stand-out division, while the company is still in recovery mode.

Staff reporters 9:57am
Markets

Foran: Air NZ could've made ‘even more profit’

Air NZ has expanded its profit margin as air travel demand significantly outstripped supply. 

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Property

Vital Healthcare’s underlying result belies unrealised losses

Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s net property income was up 24.4% and up 3.7% on a like-for-like and constant currency basis.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am