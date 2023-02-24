Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

Container traffic was up 2.5% to 637,728 TEUs. (Image: POT)

Port of Tauranga has pumped out an 11.3% increase in after-tax profits despite declining import and export volumes. The numbers were reported as part of the company’s half-year results, published three days before Port of Tauranga (POT) is due for a hearing at the environment court around its expansion plans.Those results arrive at the start of an important year for the company in which it plans to:Present its plan to add a new berth to the port at an environment court hearing.Find a partner for the port’s automation project.Op...