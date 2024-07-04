Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Pūkaki mega-lake never seriously considered: Meridian

Pūkaki mega-lake never seriously considered: Meridian
Raising the levels of Lake Pūkaki would have major environmental and infrastructure impacts. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
Meridian Energy says it has never seriously considered an option put forward by Government officials to raise Lake Pūkaki by almost 30 metres at a probable cost of at least $8 billion.The idea was studied and put forward by the New Zealand Battery Project, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), as they searched for solutions to the country’s energy security problems when dry years lower hydro lake levels.The work mainly focused on a large pumped hydro scheme on Lake Onslow. The incoming Government stopped that...
Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year
Markets

Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year

The ASX200 finished up 0.3% after better-than-expected domestic retail sales data.

AAP 7:45am
Primary Sector

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Property

Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

The property is across the road from one of the most luxurious developments in NZ.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

More Markets

Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year
Markets

Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year

The ASX200 finished up 0.3% after better-than-expected domestic retail sales data.

AAP 7:45am
Soft tissue repair company Aroa could unlock $1.6b market
Markets

Soft tissue repair company Aroa could unlock $1.6b market

A transformational year is predicted for Aroa with potential for maiden profit.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up 0.1% on flat trading day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket up 0.1% on flat trading day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,790.92, up 14.18 points or 0.12%.

Graham Skellern 03 Jul 2024
Advent International eyes NZ deals with Aussie outpost
Markets

Advent International eyes NZ deals with Aussie outpost

US private equity giant says NZ key market for growth.

Rebecca Stevenson 03 Jul 2024