See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets

Quadrent uses green loan to stop e-waste going to landfills

Dan Brunskill
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Quadrent uses green loan to stop e-waste going to landfills
Quadrent’s chief executive, Martyn Masterson, says his company helped PwC reduce its e-waste from 13% to zero. (Photo: supplied)
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 16 Aug 2022
RELATED
Electronics management firm Quadrent has launched a green lease product that aims to give corporate computers a lifecycle, helps underprivileged kids, and ensures tech hardware doesn’t end in a landfill. Quadrent leases corporate assets – such as mobile phones, computers, and other office items – to businesses and government clients.Most of the devices used by businesses and individuals in New Zealand end up being chucked away.Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Jeff Seadon told Organic NZ that roughly 80,00...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
Contact says it is preparing for the future
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Jarden analysts described Contact's outlook as a positive outlook.

Technology
Pacific Channel offers $100k award for women deeptech founders
Ben Moore | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Pacific Channel aims to promote female deep tech entrepreneurs with a prize worth $100,000 to help commercialise research.

Opinion
Sniffs the Breeze on: where all the workers have gone
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The gloomy public mood might suggest a recession ahead, so how come there's no one to hire?

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.