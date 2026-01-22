Queenstown Airport cracks one million mark

(Image: Getty)

Queenstown Airport international passenger numbers in December 2025 increased 14% on the previous year, and domestic passengers increased 7% on the same month last year.International passenger numbers exceeded one million over a 12-month period for the first time in December 2025.Auckland Airport, which has a 24.99% stake in Queenstown Airport, recorded 1,066,541 international passenger movements in December, 4% more than the same month in 2024.Excluding transits, international passengers to Auckland also rose 4% compared with December 2024.Int...