Queenstown Airport cracks one million mark

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Queenstown Airport international passenger numbers in December 2025 increased 14% on the previous year, and domestic passengers increased 7% on the same month last year.International passenger numbers exceeded one million over a 12-month period for the first time in December 2025.Auckland Airport, which has a 24.99% stake in Queenstown Airport, recorded 1,066,541 international passenger movements in December, 4% more than the same month in 2024.Excluding transits, international passengers to Auckland also rose 4% compared with December 2024.Int...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
