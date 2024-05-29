Menu
Radius Care bucks industry trend, reinstates dividend

Andrew Peskett took over as chief executive of Radius Care just over two years ago. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 29 May 2024
Radius Residential Care reported a net loss after tax of $8.5 million in full-year earnings to March 31 on Wednesday.This figure was significantly brought down by a one-time deferred tax liability of $11.3m associated with "the NZ government [legislating] the removal of tax deductibility of depreciation on commercial buildings".Without this impact, the company would have turned a net profit after tax (Npat) of $2.9m, Radius said. In 2023, the company reported a net loss of $2.1m.Operating cashflow grew 249% to $14.1m as revenues...
Fisher & Paykel boss gets $1m pay boost
Medical device maker nails result, and Lewis Gradon doubles discretionary remuneration.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:45pm
Metroglass to address 'material uncertainties'

It expects to formalise a capital raise in the coming weeks. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
Australian monthly inflation indicator flashes fresh price warning

The monthly consumer-price index indicator rose 3.6% in the 12 months to April.

The Wall Street Journal 3:35pm
Mussel prices help boost strong Sanford half-year result.
Primary Sector

Mussel prices help boost strong Sanford half-year result.

A 'more moderate' second half expected.

Staff reporters 10:52am
'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits
Infrastructure

'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits

It's back to reality for the global logistics company after a spell of record results.

Oliver Lewis 10:00am