Raid on ERoad puts takeover in prospect

ERoad has been growing its North American business. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Transport fleet management software company ERoad is in play, with the sudden appearance of an Australian subsidiary of software acquisition firm Volaris on the share register with a 17.734% shareholding in Auckland-based ERoad (ERD).A self-described “buy and hold” investor in software companies, Volaris is ultimately owned by Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Constellation Software.It has used Brillian APAC Pty Ltd to accumulate its stake since May 30, buying 4,030,653 shares on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges by May 16...
