Rakon draws line under past as $356m bid emerges: ‘Not influenced by shareholders or personalities’

Rakon draws line under past as $356m bid emerges: ‘Not influenced by shareholders or personalities’
Rakon director Christopher Swasbrook is on a two-person independent committee to oversee the potential takeover offer. (Image: BusinessDesk/Jacques Steenkamp)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
High-tech manufacturer Rakon says the $356 million takeover bid by a US firm won't be influenced by major shareholders, personalities or prior events. On Monday, Rakon said a privately owned California company, Bourns, wanted to buy it for $1.55 a share. A previous non-binding takeover tilt from a US-listed firm, Skyworks, failed in 2024 due to “material complexities” and concerns about compliance with US technology export controls. In the aftermath of that bid's failure, Rakon’s former chief f...
