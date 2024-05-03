Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Rakon shareholder wants light shed on $400m bid

Rakon shareholder wants light shed on $400m bid
Is US giant chip maker Skyworks the bidder for NZX listed tech company Rakon? (Image: Rakon)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 03 May 2024
An unhappy Rakon shareholder says the tech company is forcing investors to glean information about a potential buyout of the business from the media. The New Zealand stock exchange-listed firm (NZX) received a $400 million bid for the business, valuing each share at $1.70 in December. The buyer was named in Australian media as Nasdaq-listed chip maker Skyworks.Shareholder Mike Daniel said the NZ semiconductor chipmaker should, at minimum, confirm the name of the bidder.Daniel is concerned that shareholders selling at a discount to the offe...
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening

As investors gather this weekend, Berkshire is poised to hit a US$1 trillion valuation.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

More Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Watchdog gives nod to Air NZ/Virgin Australia trans-Tasman codeshare
Markets

Watchdog gives nod to Air NZ/Virgin Australia trans-Tasman codeshare

The interim approval is only half the equation.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
NZ sharemarket flat amid Tourism Holdings trading halt
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat amid Tourism Holdings trading halt

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,874.04, up 6.46 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 02 May 2024