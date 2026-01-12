Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Rakon shares jump more than 50% after Bourns launches 'compelling' $356m cash bid

Rakon shares jump more than 50% after Bourns launches 'compelling' $356m cash bid
The bid is priced at $1.55 a share. (Image: Rakon)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
Rakon shares jumped more than 50% in early trading after US manufacturer Bourns launched a $356 million cash bid for Rakon, valuing the company's shares at $1.55 each. The shares were trading at $1.39 at 10:30 in Wellington, up 54.4%.In a notice to the NZX on Monday morning, Rakon, which makes frequency control products and timing solutions for industries such as telecommunications, space and defence, said it had received a takeover notice from privately owned Bourns. Prior to the offer, Rakon was trading at 90 cents with a market...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

More Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Rakon: $356m bid won't be swayed by personalities
Markets

Rakon: $356m bid won't be swayed by personalities

Bourns' offer won’t be influenced by past disputes, Swasbrook says.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:25am
Rakon takeover bid fails to lift NZ sharemarket
Markets Market Close

Rakon takeover bid fails to lift NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,683.29, down 12.96 points or 0.09%.

Graham Skellern 12 Jan 2026
Bourns launches $356m cash bid for Rakon
Markets

Bourns launches $356m cash bid for Rakon

Rakon board sets up independent committee as Bourns tables $356m bid.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Jan 2026