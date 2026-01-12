Rakon shares jump more than 50% after Bourns launches 'compelling' $356m cash bid

The bid is priced at $1.55 a share. (Image: Rakon)

Rakon shares jumped more than 50% in early trading after US manufacturer Bourns launched a $356 million cash bid for Rakon, valuing the company's shares at $1.55 each. The shares were trading at $1.39 at 10:30 in Wellington, up 54.4%.In a notice to the NZX on Monday morning, Rakon, which makes frequency control products and timing solutions for industries such as telecommunications, space and defence, said it had received a takeover notice from privately owned Bourns. Prior to the offer, Rakon was trading at 90 cents with a market...