Rakon takeover bid fails to lift NZ sharemarket

There were 83 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
A $356 million cash takeover offer for advanced manufacturer Rakon failed to move the New Zealand sharemarket, which opened the week with a small decline.The S&P/NZX 50 Index peaked at lunchtime and then gradually slid in the afternoon to close at 13,683.29, down 12.96 points or 0.09% after reaching an intraday high of 13,727.There were 83 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board during another day of quiet trading, with 31.1 million shares transactions worth $102.2m.'A bit of water to flow under the bridge'Investors will be...
