Retirement sector struggling to keep lid on debt, analysts say

Summerset retirement village under construction in St John's, Auckland. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
Debt in New Zealand’s retirement sector is ballooning as providers struggle to gain momentum after market conditions soured.A report by Jarden’s Arie Dekker and Vishal Bhula and released on Tuesday estimated that debt at the  large operators – Ryman, Summerset, Arvida, Oceania and the formerly listed Metlifecare – has risen fivefold since 2017.“Debt funding has been relied on to support committed development activity through a period of challenging housing market conditions,” they said. “We view th...
Farming investor Dairy Farms NZ selling up
Primary Sector

Farming investor Dairy Farms NZ selling up

Set up in 2014, the group has seven farms and a peak milk herd of just over 6,100.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

RBNZ inflation data opens the door for August rate cut

Economist says inflation is rolling over.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Science in NZ poor in funding but rich in lessons

The funding for mission-led science challenges is gone – so what's next?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Cuts to forecast farmgate prices unlikely despite global dairy price falls
Primary Sector

Cuts to forecast farmgate prices unlikely despite global dairy price falls

Whole milk powder prices are down nearly 10% since the start of the season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket reaches 29-month high
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket reaches 29-month high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,292.03, up 107.54 points or 0.88%.

Graham Skellern 17 Jul 2024
Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review
Markets

Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review

Auckland International Airport is set to consider price changes following ComCom findings.

Tom Raynel 17 Jul 2024
Synlait Milk withdraws guidance after ‘unforeseen’ year-end timing
Primary Sector

Synlait Milk withdraws guidance after ‘unforeseen’ year-end timing

Continuing uncertainty means it can’t provide an updated outlook.

Riley Kennedy 17 Jul 2024