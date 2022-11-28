Menu
Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost
More than 1,300 aged care beds have closed this year because of the shortage of registered nurses. (Image: Ryman)
Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
Shares in retirement village companies jumped after the government announced $200 million in funding to achieve pay parity in the health sector.The move aimed to close the gap in wages between nurses in aged care and those with similar qualifications in hospitals.Arvida Group led the sector, its shares gaining 6 cents, or 5.2%, to $1.21 by mid-afternoon Monday. Oceania Healthcare gained 3c, or 3.8%, to 81c, and Summerset rose 26c, or 2.9%, to $9.31. Ryman Healthcare shares jumped as much as 21c, or 3%, to $7.06, but were trading at $6.88 b...
NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
Radio NZ: online audience falling amid ‘news fatigue’

Chief executive Paul Thompson chose to forgo a performance bonus.

Daniel Dunkley 1:30pm

NZX considers selling stake in Wealth Technologies

The stock exchange said it is in talks with a limited number of possible strategic partners.

Dan Brunskill 2:45pm
Task promises positive full-year earnings

The combined group's revenue climbed to $26.6 million – from $13.5m.

Dan Brunskill 12:20pm