See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Robbie Vanderzeil to be Australian chairman of Jarden Group

Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Robbie Vanderzeil's move is part of a management reshuffle and structural change. (Image: Jarden)
Robbie Vanderzeil's move is part of a management reshuffle and structural change. (Image: Jarden)
Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
The inaugural chief executive of Jarden Australia, Robbie Vanderzeil, will be moved into a chairman role and will be replaced by two senior bankers.The reshuffle comes as the investment company announces a raft of changes this morning across its New Zealand and Australian businesses, both structurally and within its team.Australian media reported that Vanderzeil, who was employed in 2020 to help Jarden break into the Australian market, had presided over a culture that condoned poor workplace behaviour, which had led to an investigation.In an em...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Environment
What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The latest report on the state of environmental reporting and policy reveals Simon Upton as both a Cassandra and an eternal optimist. 

Sport
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UFC champ Israel Adesanya is breathing down the NBA star's neck.

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.