Ryman Healthcare’s guidance is achievable – analysts

(Image: Ryman)

Dual-listed Ryman Healthcare delivered a solid third-quarter trading update, and its guidance is “achievable”, said Forsyth Barr analysts.Earlier this week, it reported 375 total sales in 3Q26, up +2% quarter-on-quarter and down 5% year-on-year.There were 101 new sales and 274 re-sales, including the majority of the 32 Christchurch relocations.Headline sales figures were boosted by the inclusion of sales relating to the relocation of residents from two villages in Christchurch, where it has closed its care centres, said Forsyth...