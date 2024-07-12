Menu
Ryman in ‘unique position’ to deliver 300% shareholder returns, Forsyth Barr analysts say

Ryman in ‘unique position’ to deliver 300% shareholder returns, Forsyth Barr analysts say
Dean Hamilton, Ryman's executive chair until the company finds a replacement chief executive. (Image: Supplied)
Fri, 12 Jul 2024
Ryman Healthcare is in a “unique position” to reap "substantial” investor returns, according to a Forsyth Barr report.In a research paper released on Thursday, analysts Aaron Ibbotson and Benjamin Crozier said they believe Ryman can deliver around a 300% increase in value over the next three years.“[Ryman] has a once-in-a-decade opportunity to reset both its business model and the perception of the company in the minds of investors,” the analysts wrote. “If Ryman gets it right, the reward for investors c...
