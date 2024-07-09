Menu
Seeking the enterprise in Enprise

(Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 09 Jul 2024
One of the New Zealand Exchange’s highlights this year has been celebrating the listing anniversaries from one of its busiest years. Back in 2014, HSBC economist Paul Bloxham described the land of the long white cloud as enjoying a rock-star economy. Construction was spurred on by the Canterbury rebuild, Auckland’s housing boom, and strong inflows of new migrants and returning ex-pats, which filled gaps in the then-tight labour market. The Government’s mixed ownership model of partial privatisation wrapped up at the...
Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower
Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower

The ASX200 fell 0.76% during trading.

AAP 7:45am
Markets

Retail investor confidence looking perkier

For every dollar withdrawn from the platform, almost two were deposited.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZTA debt projected to increase to $7.6 billion

The transport agency sought assurances before accepting latest Crown loan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Synlait continues crunch loan talks with a2
Primary Sector

Chair George Adams says a2's intentions are 'more opaque' than he'd like.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Markets

