Share buy a welcome vote of confidence in market operator

The stock market operator has hairy goals to achieve by 2027. (Image: Supplied)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
In one of those blink-and-you-miss-it moments, there was a vote of confidence in the stock market operator and also an admission that its best-laid plans are yet to hit the mark. Late last week, a notice to the stock exchange noted the cancellation of New Zealand Exchange (NZX) chief executive Mark Peterson’s 550,449 performance rights that would have vested in April had the company’s total shareholder return jumped the hurdle set for its skipper back in 2021. The 2023 annual report made it pretty clear that wasn’t g...
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Retail

The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Retail

The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Liquor entrepreneur launches Ukraine vodka brand
Retail

Liquor entrepreneur launches Ukraine vodka brand

Alex Gledhill spent months in the war-torn country making business partnerships.

John Anthony 5:00am
NZ sharemarket down following Warehouse downgrade
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,627.86, down 54.52 points or 0.47%

Graham Skellern 24 Jun 2024
Fletcher director Rob McDonald speeds up exit
Markets

Contact Energy chair and Vector chair will go out as they came in: together.

Rebecca Stevenson 24 Jun 2024