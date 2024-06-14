Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Shareholder discontent grows as Fletcher succession saga drags on

Shareholder discontent grows as Fletcher succession saga drags on
Former Fletcher Building chair Bruce Hassall was forced to bring forward his exit. Shareholder activists are concerned naming his replacement is dragging on. (Image: Fletcher Building)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 14 Jun 2024
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 14 Jun 2024
The Fletcher Building board allegedly interviewed and identified a preferred chief executive in recent months, raising concerns from disillusioned shareholders an incoming chair won’t be the “new broom” they think is needed to reset the company. The dual-listed construction giant has had a torrid year, posting a $120 million first-half loss and losing its chair, Bruce Hassall, and chief executive Ross Taylor, both of whom brought forward their resignations amid ongoing shareholder pressure.In March, Fletcher told the mark...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 14
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 14

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Rural banking inquiry a good opportunity, ASB says

Primary production select committee to be responsible for investigation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rural banking inquiry a good opportunity, ASB says
Services

Govt 'will consult' on NZ Post review, minister says

The deadline for a review of the postal service is up this month.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Govt 'will consult' on NZ Post review, minister says

More Markets

Demand pricing may be coming to a movie theatre near you
Markets

Demand pricing may be coming to a movie theatre near you

NZX-listed Vista is rolling out a suite of AI innovations.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket joins in on US-led rally
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket joins in on US-led rally

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to 11,872.64.

Paul McBeth 13 Jun 2024
Air NZ cuts role to cut costs
Markets

Air NZ cuts role to cut costs

Chief corporate affairs officer Mat Bolland to leave as part of “extensive” cost review.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2024
NZ market falls, F&P Healthcare bolsters trading
Markets

NZ market falls, F&P Healthcare bolsters trading

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve. 

Graham Skellern 12 Jun 2024