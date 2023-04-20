Menu
'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Grumpy shareholders make NZC chair James Miller's extended tenure a bit more miserable. (Image: NZX)
Ella Somers
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
NZX chair James Miller was supposed to be giving his farewell speech at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday, but events meant he had to instead defend the exchange's record and its future prospects.After eight years in the job, Miller was meant to be handing over the reins to Rob Hamilton, the new chair-elect. But last month, the NZX board abruptly withdrew its endorsement of Hamilton after “careful consideration” – due to Australian regulators commencing civil penalty proceedings against SkyCity Adelaide in De...
