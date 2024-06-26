Menu
Shareholders have lost confidence in Fletcher Building board and it shouldn't appoint new CEO, analyst says

Fletcher Building's board will likely be down to four members within days. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Fletcher Building shareholders have lost confidence in the company's existing directors and will want a full board renewal, an analyst says. This week, the embattled construction giant told markets that two directors, Rob McDonald and Martin Brydon, would drag forward their exits from October to the end of June. Brydon’s October exit had only been announced on June 18 before it was pulled forward on June 25. On June 24, it was announced McDonald would leave on June 30. His exit was announced on March 25, alongside Doug...
AI work assistants need a lot of handholding
Technology

Getting full value out of new tools is requiring 'more work than anticipated'. 

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation

There are plenty of lightly regulated trading platforms to score a confetti hit in NZ.

David Chaplin 5:00am
NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors
Markets

Meridian bullish on selling NZ to the world as hydrogen plans slip.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale
Retail

SkyCity has no further divestment plans after selling its GiG shareholdings.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up 0.76%
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,716.44, up 88.58 points or 0.76%.

Graham Skellern 25 Jun 2024
Fletcher's Martin Brydon exiting board in days
Markets

Fletcher board, come July, will be halved from the beginning of the year.

Rebecca Stevenson 25 Jun 2024