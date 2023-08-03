Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Shareholders whack boardroom glass jaw

Shareholders whack boardroom glass jaw
The shadow of Bruce Sheppard's memory looms large over local annual meetings. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
It’s easy to feel sympathy for dumped Metro Performance Glass director Graham Stuart. Usually, the smoke signals are strong enough for directors to take their cue and quietly withdraw from an annual meeting vote. Not so for Stuart, whose exit became clear within the first three minutes of Tuesday's annual meeting when chair Peter Griffiths stood up and told the firm’s owners that the independent director wouldn’t be back for another term. LandslideWhat’s even more staggering is the size of the vot...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Business

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

More Markets

Radius hits ground running in 1Q
Markets

Radius hits ground running in 1Q

New Zealand’s smallest listed aged care and retirement village specialist Radius Residential Care says it made a strong start to FY24 with first-quarter underlying earnings “significantly ahead” of the previous year.In a market announcement for its Thursday AGM, Radius said it ex...

Staff reporters 9:58am
Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air

Channel's future is in aviation fuel, but petrol will be around for a while yet.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked
Markets Market close

The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 11,962.04, down 18.36 points or 0.15%.

Graham Skellern 02 Aug 2023
Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate
Policy

Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate

Retirement village owners could be stopped from charging residents’ fees after they die, and their estates repaid for property held within a deadline under options released for consultation on Wednesday.  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development – Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – ha...

Staff reporters 02 Aug 2023