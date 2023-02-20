Menu
Sharesies sounded out capital raise last year

Sharesies' co-chief executives Leighton Roberts, Sonya Williams and Brooke Roberts have built New Zealand's most popular retail investment platform. (Image: Sharesies)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Investment platform Sharesies explored the possibility of raising capital with its funding partners last year but chose not to proceed.On Thursday, a financial advice and brokerage firm claimed Sharesies had asked Cameron Partners to raise about $35 million at a $335m valuation.The firm said in a regular newsletter to clients that the capital raise was unsuccessful and suggested the investment platform should consider a trade sale.It's not clear where those figures were sourced from and BusinessDesk has not been able to verify their accurac...
Technology

Chorus earnings steady despite profit slump

Revenue grew and Ebitda held steady in the face of inflation and a labour squeeze.

Ben Moore 12:15pm
Media

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

Facebook and Instagram users can verify their accounts with a government ID.

Daniel Dunkley 11:50am
Transport

Another new director for Auckland Light Rail

The former Hobsonville Point boss has been drafted onto the board.

Oliver Lewis 10:35am

News in Brief

Property For Industry records $13.9m FY loss

.

Staff reporters 10:25am
News in Brief

Ryman completes bookbuild at $6 per share

The retirement village operator is raising $902 million through a rights issue to reduce the amount of debt held by the company.

Dan Brunskilll 9:36am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am