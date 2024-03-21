Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Skellerup's David Mair: 'You have to let people fail'

Skellerup's David Mair: 'You have to let people fail'
David Mair says failure is great if you learn from it. (Image: Skellerup)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
Skellerup’s outgoing chief executive officer, David Mair, says leaders need to create a safe environment for people to learn and fail. Mair is stepping down from leading the New Zealand stock exchange-listed industrial manufacturer after about 14 years at the helm but will stay on its board. He told the Sharesies Shared Lunch Podcast that he’s made plenty of mistakes as a leader, but he doesn’t dwell on them. Mair said one of his core leadership philosophies is allowing people to fail. “What you do is...
Recession tilts the balance towards the RBNZ moving sooner
Economy

Recession tilts the balance towards the RBNZ moving sooner

GDP contracted 0.1% in 4Q after falling 0.3% in 3Q. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Economy

We're not out of the woods yet, says BusinessNZ

When China sneezes, NZ catches a cold.

Jem Traylen 12:15pm
We're not out of the woods yet, says BusinessNZ
Markets

ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits

Big banks match rather than beat each other's pricing to hold market share.

Rebecca Stevenson 10:45am
ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits

More Markets

ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits
Markets

ComCom: Big four banks may limit rivalry to boost profits

Big banks match rather than beat each other's pricing to hold market share.

Rebecca Stevenson 10:45am
Major banks face no strong competition: Comcom
Finance

Major banks face no strong competition: Comcom

Stable oligopoly has 'baked-in' advantages, including scale and funding cost.  

Rebecca Stevenson 9:35am
Fatter margins increase Fonterra's profit by 23%
Primary Sector

Fatter margins increase Fonterra's profit by 23%

Total revenue fell 15%.

Riley Kennedy 9:14am
Carbon prices plunge after auction
Markets

Carbon prices plunge after auction

Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am