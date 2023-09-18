Menu
SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off
SkyCity wants a declaration that its interpretation of the contract is correct. (Image: SkyCity)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
SkyCity Entertainment Group’s two-day scrap over a $220 million contract it had with a Macquarie Group subsidiary has begun in the high court in Auckland.  Justice Neil Campbell is hearing the court case over a concession agreement for a parking building damaged in 2019’s international convention centre blaze. Macquarie subsidiary MPF Parking inked a deal with the casino operator, but SkyCity failed to remedy damage by the fire in the time stipulated, so MPF Parking terminated the contract, which was for rou...
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Tourism

Report shows peak in Queenstown hotel prices

Visitors to the winter playground fork out 28% more than before the pandemic.

Brent Melville 11:15am
Report shows peak in Queenstown hotel prices
Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

The move could see A2 shift some production to Mataura Valley Milk.

Staff reporters 10:07am
A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement
Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

The move could see A2 shift some production to Mataura Valley Milk.

Staff reporters 10:07am
NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere
Markets

NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere

The NZX says it's the economic environment that’s the cause for the lack of listings.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading

$364.97m changed hands due to rebalancing of indices.

Graham Skellern 15 Sep 2023
Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news
Markets

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news

There's a difference between taking a ‘positive’ and constructive approach.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 15 Sep 2023