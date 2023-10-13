Menu
Smaller grocery retailers ‘absolutely need help’ from govt – Supie

Employee numbers grew from 50 at the start of the year to 150. (Image: Supie)
Ella Somers
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
The founder of grocery startup Supie says she never thought the government would take steps to change the supermarket space, but the sector desperately needs it if New Zealand’s duopoly-controlled grocery sector is ever going to change.“What I've seen in the market now that we've been trading for two and a bit years is we absolutely need help,” Sarah Balle told BusinessDesk. “We need a New Zealand-born solution that really understands the NZ market, logistics, supply chain, and supporting NZ food producers.&rdquo...
