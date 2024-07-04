Menu
Soft tissue repair company Aroa could unlock $1.6b market with outpatient ulcer wound care product: Bell Potter

Shares in Auckland-based wound-care company Aroa have risen from about 53c in May to about 66c. (Image: Aroa Biosurgery)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
An analyst says soft tissue repair company Aroa Biosurgery will likely book its maiden profit and positive free cashflows in what could be a transformational year. The possibility of a first profit and positive free cashflow had likely spurred a resurgence in Aroa’s share price, analysts from Bell Potter said. Aroa’s shares have risen from A49c (NZ$0.53) in late May to A61c on Tuesday morning. A note from analyst Bell Potter said the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed firm’s stock remained relatively ch...
Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year
Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year

The ASX200 finished up 0.3% after better-than-expected domestic retail sales data.

AAP 7:45am
Primary Sector

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Property

Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

The property is across the road from one of the most luxurious developments in NZ.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

Pūkaki mega-lake never seriously considered
Pūkaki mega-lake never seriously considered

Officials' idea for a giant lake would have cost billions and had serious impacts.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up 0.1% on flat trading day
NZ sharemarket up 0.1% on flat trading day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,790.92, up 14.18 points or 0.12%.

Graham Skellern 03 Jul 2024
Advent International eyes NZ deals with Aussie outpost
Advent International eyes NZ deals with Aussie outpost

US private equity giant says NZ key market for growth.

Rebecca Stevenson 03 Jul 2024