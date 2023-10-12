Menu
'Soul destroying': owners seethe at Fletcher pipe problem

Robyn Allen's home has leaked six times since last July.
Victoria Young
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The pipes in Robyn Allen’s home have burst six times since July last year.She blames the pipe maker, Fletcher Building subsidiary Iplex.“It's soul-destroying building a new home and slowly watching it get destroyed,” said Allen, who doesn’t leave the house without turning off the mains for fear of more damage.The self-employed cleaner, originally from New Zealand, said with a nervous laugh: “My middle name is Leigh, but my family say it should be 'Leigh-ky' because I had a leaky home back in NZ and now...
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 11 Oct 2023
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 11 Oct 2023
Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem
Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023