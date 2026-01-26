Spark’s ongoing mobile market share loss ‘disappointing’, says Forsyth Barr

Spark’s app has slid down the Apple Store rankings in recent years. (Image: NZME)

Forsyth Barr is predicting sluggish growth for Spark in the March 2026 quarter as it struggles with declining market share and falling mobile connections.It has maintained its underperform rating for the telco and expects about 1% year-on-year growth in the first half of Spark’s 2026 financial year ending Dec 31, 2025.Spark lost 0.2% of mobile market share in the Dec 31 quarter compared with the Sept 30 quarter across its Spark and Skinny brands. Market share loss was predominantly to 2degrees, with One NZ largely stable.“This conti...