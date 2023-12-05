Menu
Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects

Mainfreight picked to deliver consistent and predictable growth. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Forsyth Barr continues to talk up Mainfreight as the leading growth play of New Zealand’s three heavyweight contenders.While each of the trifecta – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Mainfreight and Ebos – have their respective investment merits, the freight and logistics multinational comes out tops as a growth prospect, largely on its track record of driving its own expansion internally.In a broker note on the growth and performance of quality growth stocks, analysts Matt Montgomerie and Andy Bowley selected F&P Healthcare...
One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code
World

Justices will debate the meaning of ‘income’ under the 16th US Amendment.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction
Primary Sector

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
All options for Tower
Markets

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
PwC retains largest auditor market share
Finance Auditing the Auditors

PwC has most major clients in NZX50 as fees continue to creep up.

Murray Jones 5:00am
NZ sharemarket flat as index newcomers shine
Markets Market close

Gentrack and Turners Automotive had strong rises.

Graham Skellern 04 Dec 2023