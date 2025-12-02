Menu
Stocks turn lower as traders eye US data for Fed signals

Stocks turn lower as traders eye US data for Fed signals
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
European and US stock markets turned lower Monday as investors awaited key US data that could play a role in Federal Reserve deliberations ahead of an expected cut to interest rates next week.Wall Street's three main indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 losing 0.5% after spending the entire session in the red.Frankfurt led declines in Europe, ending the day down one percent.Bitcoin extended its decline, dropping more than five percent to under US$85,500 (NZ$148,433) amid weaker risk appetite.
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
Finance

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM

Decision is a key outcome for New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 2:00pm