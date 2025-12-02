Stocks turn lower as traders eye US data for Fed signals

(Image: Getty)

European and US stock markets turned lower Monday as investors awaited key US data that could play a role in Federal Reserve deliberations ahead of an expected cut to interest rates next week.Wall Street's three main indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 losing 0.5% after spending the entire session in the red.Frankfurt led declines in Europe, ending the day down one percent.Bitcoin extended its decline, dropping more than five percent to under US$85,500 (NZ$148,433) amid weaker risk appetite.'Overall risk sentiment'The cryptocurrency re...