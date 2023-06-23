Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play

Menu
ERoad chief executive Mark Heine. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
Founded in 2000 and listed on the NZX in 2014, ERoad looks like an all-too-typical case of a New Zealand tech company that, in the end, needs a deeper-pocketed shareholder than this country can provide to secure it a future in large offshore markets.As a provider of software that helps to plot and manage light and heavy commercial vehicle fleets – think trucks and vans – ERoad is a clear market leader in NZ and has what Australian broker Bell Potter calls a “meaningful presence” across the Tasman.But its big target is to...
Business of Sport: indifference kills off NZ NRL expansion hopes
It's because of a lack of corporate interest on this side of the Tasman.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

The leaseholder since 2014 has onsold the management agreement, with no council input.

Brent Melville 5:00am
TheMarket: what’s happening to The Warehouse’s $12m solution to Amazon?
It’s not very clear because the retailer doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Eroad shares jump almost 60%, Pacific Edge sinks further
Eroad's shares rocketed up by 46 cents on the news of the takeover offer.

Ella Somers 22 Jun 2023
Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 22 Jun 2023
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Jun 2023