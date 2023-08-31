Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Taking a cavalier approach to corporate raiding

Taking a cavalier approach to corporate raiding
Bremworth's Napier factory has stopped spinning yarn for the time being. (Image: Bremworth)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Every now and then you get those moments where a listed company is trading at a price that is literally less than the amount of cash it’s got in the bank. When that happens, you used to trust the likes of the old-fashioned corporate raiders would come to town, snapping up shares where they could in the effort to extract a few bucks – OK, a few million bucks – out of a catch, carve and release/flick strategy.If you’re looking for one of those and have a spare $30 million or so to spare, why not pick up the phone to G...
Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting

With the University of Auckland's Mark Billinghurst.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Finance

Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock

Investors must be more hands-on as the "set and forget" investing days are over.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock
Policy

Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?

Officials cautioned against an immediate return to full cost recovery.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?

More Markets

Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy
Markets Market close

Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,521.12, down 7 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 30 Aug 2023
Forsyth Barr keeps 'underperform' for F&P Healthcare
Markets

Forsyth Barr keeps 'underperform' for F&P Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel's new guidance didn't provide a lot of new info.

Staff reporters 30 Aug 2023
Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss
Markets

Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss

The freight division was hit by weather, new shipping business gets off to a slow start.

Brent Melville 30 Aug 2023
Demand drives up revenue for MHM Automation
Markets

Demand drives up revenue for MHM Automation

The automation firm told the market it's seeing “continuing demand”.

Staff reporters 30 Aug 2023