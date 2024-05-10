Menu
Tender meat market could squeeze Scott Tech’s margins: analysts

Scott Tech CEO John Kippenberger says prospects are still good for its key meat processing products. (Image: Scott Tech)
Ben Moore
Fri, 10 May 2024
A low point in the cyclical meat sector may have implications for Scott Technology’s net profit in its forthcoming full-year financial results.Forsyth Barr analysts James Lindsay and Will Twiss lowered their expectations for the automation and robotics company, stating in a note that red meat markets in particular have been under pressure.They said the company's minerals and materials handling segments will somewhat offset lower meat processing sales but those were both lower-margin products. The note did point out that a sh...
Australia will only cut rates in late 2025, ex-RBA official says
Bloomberg

The cash rate is currently at a 12-year high of 4.35%.

Bloomberg 8:15am
World

Buybacks are back: corporate America is on a spending spree

Share repurchases in the first quarter are up sharply, led by Meta and Apple.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice

Leadership comes from the top; school board members should reflect on that.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
The business-owning boomer’s dilemma
Markets

With weakened mergers and acquisitions activity, what does someone looking to sell do? 

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Fuel to the fire: the battle over burger chain's millions
Markets

Brand's founder and major shareholder face off in court over company cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket falls to near nine week low
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,746.59, down 36.3 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 09 May 2024
NZ sharemarket kept afloat thanks to F&P Healthcare
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,782.89, down 17.89 points or 0.15%.

Graham Skellern 08 May 2024