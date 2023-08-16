Menu
The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?

There are four firms in the Corporate Taxpayers Group that the lobby group allows to remain anonymous. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Every month in Deloitte’s offices in Auckland and Wellington, representatives from 50 of the nation’s largest corporates gather for lunch. Aside from the food, there’s a lot to chew over. Members of the Corporate Taxpayers Group (CTG), including Fonterra, Air New Zealand, SkyCity, Todd Corporation and the big four banks, will have received a dozen or so emails that month from Deloitte advisers, paid for collectively by the group, circulating details of the latest tax law developments. There are also four firms in the...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price
Markets

Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

In response, chair John Fernandes said he felt "very good" over his performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023
Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers
Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023