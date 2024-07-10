Menu
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

The NZ dollar has shed 2% over the past month. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
The Australian dollar could outshine the kiwi if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand turns move dovish today. The NZ dollar was trading at 90.83 Australian cents late Tuesday in Wellington. It has shed 2% over the past month and is down from a 2024 peak of around 94.50 in February. Recently, the kiwi has lost some of its allure amid growing speculation that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) will be cutting sooner than it has forecast. The official cash rate (OCR) is currently 5.5%, and the RBNZ’s forecasts indicate the first cut will oc...
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Benefitting from the misery of others

Over 40% of emergency housing funding went to a concentrated group of moteliers.

Maria Slade and Murray Jones 5:00am
Woolworths asks for govt help as assaults in stores spike
Retail

Physical assaults have risen 50% compared with last year.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Cairns flames Fletcher and gives up chair pursuit
Infrastructure

Three-month wait for 'papal smoke' from board burns off former port boss.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up almost 1%
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,848.13, up 102.6 points or 0.87%.

Graham Skellern 09 Jul 2024
Local stocks popular in NZ despite flat market performance – Stake
Markets

 Nearly half of NZ investors would use retirement funds for property.

Rebecca Howard 09 Jul 2024