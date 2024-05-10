Menu
The business-owning boomer’s dilemma

Business owners in their 70s are thinking about succession planning, a PWC partner says. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 10 May 2024
Business owners in their 70s are tossing up what's next for their business, chewing over whether to seek investment to grow, or pull their money out, a mergers and acquisitions specialist says. Professional services provider PWC's mergers and acquisitions report for the first quarter of 2024 showed activity had slowed, with 26 deals done.PWC partner Regan Hoult said the data confirms what the market had been feeling."It has been a tough market to do transactions. Transactions are taking longer and it's harder to get transa...
Australia will only cut rates in late 2025, ex-RBA official says
Bloomberg

The cash rate is currently at a 12-year high of 4.35%.

Bloomberg 8:15am
World

Buybacks are back: corporate America is on a spending spree

Share repurchases in the first quarter are up sharply, led by Meta and Apple.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice

Leadership comes from the top; school board members should reflect on that.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Tender meat market could squeeze Scott Tech’s margins: analysts
Forsyth Barr analysts attribute forecasts to a low point in the meat industry cycle.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fuel to the fire: the battle over burger chain's millions
Brand's founder and major shareholder face off in court over company cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket falls to near nine week low
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,746.59, down 36.3 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 09 May 2024
NZ sharemarket kept afloat thanks to F&P Healthcare
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,782.89, down 17.89 points or 0.15%.

Graham Skellern 08 May 2024