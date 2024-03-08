Menu
The case for breaking up Fletcher Building

Jarden analysts say Fletcher should focus on its NZ concrete, distribution and building products business and forget the rest. (Image: Fletcher Building)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
Fletcher Building could unlock value and raise billions by focusing on four core assets and divesting other assets, an analyst says.A note published by Jarden analysts Grant Swanepoel and Luan Nguyen on March 6 said Fletcher Building had not been able to consistently manage its immediate challenges, and its conglomerate structure was ineffective.“One potential strategy to address this may include slimming down the company, enabling a reduction in complexity and increase in focus that helps [Fletcher Building] better navigate a cyclical in...
Uranium firms revive forgotten mines as price of nuclear fuel soars
Energy

Uranium firms revive forgotten mines as price of nuclear fuel soars

Uranium has been used as an energy source for more than six decades.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

Temu’s push into America pays off big time for Meta and Google

The e-commerce platform spent nearly US$2b at Meta and was a top advertiser at Google.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Navigating the new fast-track

It is full steam ahead for the National-led government’s fast-track approvals bill.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Kathmandon't: analysts pan NZ outdoor retailer
Retail

Can one of this country's most recognisable brands come in from the cold?

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket has third consecutive rise this week
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,803.93, up 8.03 points or 0.07%.

Graham Skellern 07 Mar 2024
Govt moves to clear the way for build-to-rent
Property

With right policies in place, up to 25,000 homes could be built in 10 years.

Brent Melville 07 Mar 2024
Burger Fuel disputes minority shareholders' claims
Retail

Fast-food brand says concerned investors never voted against $4 million payout scheme.

Rebecca Stevenson 07 Mar 2024