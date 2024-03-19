Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The companies making money out of free school lunches

The companies making money out of free school lunches
The Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme is under review. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 19 Mar 2024
Big businesses dominate the provision of free lunches in schools, data released under the Official Information Act reveals. The Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme is under review, with Act minister David Seymour looking to axe its funding by 50%.  He has called the initiative wasteful, while others say it is critical.  The scheme offers lunches to 230,000 students in about 1,000 of the country's least advantaged schools. It was allocated $323 million in the 2023 Budget but has not been funded beyond this year. Eligible schools can...
China starts $6.4b power transmission and storage project
Bloomberg

China starts $6.4b power transmission and storage project

China installed record amounts of solar panels and wind turbines last year.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Markets

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’

Datacentres in old telco exchanges fill a niche for super-local cloud infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’
Technology

Uber to pay $293.1m to settle lawsuit from Australian taxi drivers

Uber has faced numerous legal challenges around the world.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Uber to pay $293.1m to settle lawsuit from Australian taxi drivers

More Markets

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’
Markets

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’

Datacentres in old telco exchanges fill a niche for super-local cloud infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight

Alan Lai’s plan to oust the board is yet another unnecessary distraction.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Another day of falling prices on the stock exchange
Markets Market close

Another day of falling prices on the stock exchange

It was the sixth day of falls for the NZ exchange.

Graham Skellern 18 Mar 2024
Reckoning or rebound? Forsyth Barr rates retailers ahead of earnings
Retail

Reckoning or rebound? Forsyth Barr rates retailers ahead of earnings

KMD Brands, Warehouse Group and Hallenstein Glasson will report over the next two weeks.

Gregor Thompson 18 Mar 2024