Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The NZ ties to an alleged $100m fraud in China

The NZ ties to an alleged $100m fraud in China
Blackwell Global founder Michael Chai (centre) inked a deal with English Premier League club Everton in 2017. Chinese authorities claim he was also ripping off investors. (Image: Everton FC)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
A "Taiwanese fugitive" wanted for alleged fraud in China used his New Zealand ties to raise about $100 million from Chinese investors, promising them 36% annual returns from a foreign exchange business. Chinese authorities have been hunting Blackwell Global founder Michael Chai since 2020 after he allegedly pocketed CN¥112m (NZ$26m) of more than CN¥410m raised from Chinese investors as the representative of “New Zealand Blackwell Global Investment”, documents sighted by BusinessDesk showed. Taiwanese nati...
Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?
Policy JobWatch 2024

Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?

MPI says it needs a big team at the top to engage with senior sector leaders.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Business

Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

Offers for the seafood group must be in by May 6, receiver says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

More Markets

Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rocked by US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rocked by US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 141.34 points or 1.18%.

Duncan Bridgeman 26 Apr 2024
Australian company seeks A$30m for Otago gold mining
Markets

Australian company seeks A$30m for Otago gold mining

Santana Minerals wants to 'rapidly advance' a South Island gold mining project.

John Anthony 26 Apr 2024
NZ sharemarket celebrates highest single-day rise in over five months
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket celebrates highest single-day rise in over five months

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,946.43, increasing 143.15 points or 1.21%.

Graham Skellern 24 Apr 2024