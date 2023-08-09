Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Across the S&P/NZX 50 Index in July, cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge saw its share price almost double while retailer KMD Brands sank nearly 10%.Thirty-four stocks rose in varying degrees during the month, and 11 went in the other direction. Meanwhile, five stocks were at the same share price at the end of July as they were at the beginning.Forsyth Barr analysts said in a monthly market wrap report last Thursday that the NZX 50 Index had lifted 1% during July and returned 4.9% in the last 12 months.Big gainersPacific Edge jumped the...
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 4:35pm
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Sustainable Finance

Sustainable business verification under the spotlight

A "plethora" of voluntary standards are beset by conflicts of interest.

Greg Hurrell 1:40pm
Sustainable business verification under the spotlight

More Markets

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 11:30am
NZ sharemarket slides as investors digest fast food results
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slides as investors digest fast food results

The S&P/NZX 50 Index close at 11,868.75, down 65.49 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 08 Aug 2023
Fletcher shares fall 2.9% as convention centre takes another $105m hit
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares fall 2.9% as convention centre takes another $105m hit

The project has been a headache for the building company.

Staff reporters 08 Aug 2023