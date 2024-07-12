Menu
The strong and the struggling of NZ's listed tech
Ben Moore
Fri, 12 Jul 2024
The technology sector outperformed the market on the New Zealand Exchange in the past three months, according to a recent note from Forsyth Barr.Analysts James Lindsay, Will Twiss and Kylie Mills wrote that the S&P/NZX index for information technology rose 8% compared with the S&P/NZX 50’s overall negative return of 3%.While returns were up overall, sales multiples dipped.“The median 12-month forward EV/sales [enterprise value-to-sales] multiple for NZ tech companies fell -10% over the last three months to 2.7x, in line with...
